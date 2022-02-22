Body found after fire at home in Columbia, police say

A body was discovered inside a home in Columbia after an overnight fire was extinguished, the Forest Acres Police Department said Tuesday.

The fire at 5432 Pinestraw Road was reported at about 11 p.m., Forest Acres Police Chief Don Robinson said in a news release. That’s a few blocks from the intersection with U.S. 1/Two Notch Road.

Information on how long it took for the blaze to be put out by the Columbia Fire Department was not available.

When the fire was extinguished, the body was found, according to the release.

No other injuries were reported.

The Richland County Coroner’s Office is expected to publicly identify the person after performing an autopsy. No cause of death has been released.

A relative of the person whose body was discovered was staying at the home and escaped the building, police said.

There was no word on the extent of the damage caused by the fire, or if any other property was affected.

The Richland County Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the fire, according to the release.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.