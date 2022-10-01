Body found on fire outside Truro home, and suspect arrested. What we know

TRURO — A 34-year-old man is facing a charge of murder after emergency workers responding to a call found him in the front yard of a home with a human body on fire Friday night, according to a press release from the Cape and Islands District Attorney’s Office.

Evidence suggests the victim was 69-year-old Susan Howe, the release said.

Emergency personnel responded to the Truro home at 9:30 pm Friday night, where they saw a man and a fire on the front lawn, according to Cape & Islands District Attorney Michael O’Keefe and Truro Police Chief Jamie Calise.

The emergency workers had been called to the property because of both a request for a well-being check and a report of a fire.

Upon arrival of the first responders, the man ran inside the home and locked himself in, the release stated. Responders realized that the fire on the front lawn was a human body burning.

The Cape Cod Regional SWAT team was able to enter the home and arrest the man, who is facing a charge of murder, the release said.

He will also undergo a mental health evaluation based on conversations with and information from family members.

State police assigned to the district attorney’s office, Truro police, and the State Fire Marshalls Office continue to investigate.

