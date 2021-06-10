Body found after fire at rest area near Sunshine Skyway Bridge, police say

ST. PETERSBURG — A dead body was found Wednesday night at a rest area near the Sunshine Skyway Bridge, according to the St. Petersburg Police Department.

The body was discovered just after 8 p.m. after police assisted St. Petersburg Fire Rescue in putting out a fire at the rest area.

A cause for the fire was not released by police. It’s unclear if the fire was the cause of death of the person found. An investigation is ongoing.

This is a breaking news story. Stick with tampabay.com for updates.