Body found floating in canal near Florida’s Turnpike in Broward, police say

The body of a man was found floating in a canal at Florida’s Turnpike in Broward County on Tuesday morning, police say.

An employee doing fiber optic work discovered the body around 8:35 a.m. at mile marker 67, near the Pompano Beach Service Plaza, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The body was of a white man of unknown age. FHP said the man’s body was in the water for more than two days.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office dive team removed the body from the canal Tuesday morning. The medical examiner’s office will do an autopsy to identify cause of death.

FHP is investigating the case.

Anyone with information should call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS or use the SaferWatch App.

This report will be updated