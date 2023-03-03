Body found floating in channel off Key West, Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says

A man’s body was found floating in a channel off Key West Friday afternoon, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

The body was removed from the Northwest Channel, and Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers took the remains to the U.S. Coast Guard Station in Key West, said sheriff’s office spokesman Adam Linhardt.

Sheriff’s office detectives Friday were still trying to identify the man, Linhardt said.

“The case remains under investigation and autopsy results are pending,” he said.