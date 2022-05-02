Body found floating in Mississippi River, New Orleans police say. What we know

Police are investigating after a body was found in the Mississippi River near Crescent City Park in New Orleans early Monday, May 2.

The first calls came in around 8:30 a.m about a body floating in the river, New Orleans police told McClatchy News in a statement.

Officers, with help from Harbor Police, were working to recover the body as of 11 a.m. local time, WGNO reported.

It’s not clear if it’s one of the three children who went missing last week while swimming in the Mississippi River. The U.S. Coast Guard suspended its search on April 24 after combing over more than 93 miles, McClatchy News reported. Volunteers having continued looking for the missing kids.

“Any official identification of the victim in this incident would come from the Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office upon completion of autopsy and notification of family,” police said in the statement.

This is a developing story and will be updated.