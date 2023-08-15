Body found floating in ocean off Boca Raton was 34-year-old Deerfield Beach woman, police say

A 34-year-old woman was seen walking on the beach Thursday evening in Broward County, and by the next morning, her body was found floating in the ocean off Boca Raton, police said.

A routine patrol by Boca Raton Police Marine Units led to the discovery of Megan Beaudet’s body about a mile offshore from 1100 S. Ocean Boulevard shortly after 9 a.m. Friday, the police department said in a social media post Tuesday afternoon.

Beaudet, of Deerfield Beach, left her car at the Pompano Beach Fisher Family Pier and surveillance video showed her walking along the beach about 6:30 p.m., police said. They do not suspect foul play.

Additional details about the circumstances surrounding her death were not released. The department said its investigation remains open and asks anyone with information to call Det. Alfredo Lima at 561-620-6246.

