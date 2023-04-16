Body found floating in pond during children’s fishing event, Washington police say

A body was found floating in a pond during a children’s fishing event, Washington police said.

The body, which may belong to a missing person, was spotted at Reflection Pond during the Kids Fish In at Sarg Hubbard Park on Saturday, April 15, the Yakima Police Department said on Twitter.

Yakima police did not immediately return McClatchy News’ request for comment.

More than 100 parents and children evacuated the area when a volunteer with the event pulled the man’s body from the water, Yakima Herald-Republic reported.

The event was canceled for the day but was set to reopen in the evening, Yakima Greenway, which hosted the event, said in a Facebook post.

The pond was stocked with more than 5,000 trout, according to the nonprofit.

The man pulled from the pond appeared to be in his 30s, Deputy Coroner Marshall Slight told YakTriNews.

Yvette Inzunza, a spokesperson for the police department, told the outlet the man matches the description of a person reported missing days ago after last being seen several weeks prior.

Yakima is about 140 miles southeast of Seattle.

