Body found following search of Parker River

Aug. 26—NEWBURY — After several hours of scouring the Parker River, search-and-rescue teams recovered the body of a swimmer who disappeared Wednesday.

Authorities did not immediately release his name, but said he was a well-known local resident.

At least two witnesses saw the middle-aged man jump off a boat to swim in an area about one-half to three-quarters of a mile from the Parker River bridge, Newbury police Chief John Lucey said. The incident was reported to police at about 4:20 p.m.

A strong current reportedly pulled the man under and he did not resurface. He was not wearing a life vest.

At least one other person was on the boat when the incident occurred.

At least a dozen family members and friends of the man awaited anxiously at Newbury Town Landing as the search went underway.

Assisting with the efforts were the Newbury Police and Fire departments, the U.S. Coast Guard, Massachusetts State Police divers, Environmental Police, and the Newbury and Rowley harbormasters.

State police and Coast Guard helicopters searched from above. Officials used side-scan sonar, tracked current patterns, and performed a grid search of the area, according to Lucey.

The police chief said they were also using "intel from people who know the river well" to perform the search.

After the body was recovered late Wednesday, Lucey praised the efforts of everyone involved.

"I can't thank everyone involved enough, from everyone stepping up and just pooling all the resources," he said. "It took incredible focus just to get this resolved."

A medical examiner will now take over the investigation to determine the official cause of death and advise Newbury police of the findings, Lucey said.