Body found in front of abandoned home, now search is on for the killer, SC cops say

A man’s body was found in front of an abandoned home Tuesday morning, and a search for his killer is underway, South Carolina officials said.

Kenneth Jones, a 46-year-old Aiken resident, died at the scene after he was shot multiple times, Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables said in a news release.

At about 9:45 a.m., officers responded to a call about a shooting in the area of Sumter Street and Sundy Avenue in Aiken, according to the Aiken Department of Public Safety.

Officers found Jones lying on the ground in the front yard of an abandoned home in the 600 block of Sundy Avenue, Ables said.

Officers and EMS attempts at providing medical aid were unsuccessful, according to the Aiken Department of Public Safety.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Thursday in Newberry, Ables said.

No other injuries were reported.

There was no word on a shooter, or shooters, or anyone else involved. Information about a motive for the shooting was not available.

No arrests have been reported by the department of public safety, which is continuing to investigate the shooting along with the coroner’s office.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the department of public safety at 803-642-7620, CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.

“Information from the community is vital to solving this and any crime,” the department of public safety said.

The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office also assisted in the investigation.