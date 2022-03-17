Update: Body found at Gage Elementary School identified as 22-year-old woman

Mar. 17—ROCHESTER — The Rochester Police Department said the body found by a snow pile in the parking lot of Gage Elementary School Wednesday, March 16, 2022, was a 22-year-old woman.

Police were called at 4:40 p.m. to the school after a person walking their dog saw the body lying in the snow.

Rochester police Capt. Casey Moilanen said there did not appear to be any trauma to the woman's body that could have caused her death. Police are working with the Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner's Office to determine the cause and manner of her death. The body appeared to have been there for some time, according to a news release.

A Rochester Public Schools spokeswoman informed the Post Bulletin that Gage Elementary School still plans on holding classes Thursday at this time. The school day had ended and no students were in the immediate area when police arrived. Moilanen said the snow pile where the woman's body was located was not in an area where students would have seen her as it was outside the boundaries where the students were allowed during recess.

Police said they did not believe there was a public safety concern at this time.

No further information was released on the incident Thursday morning as police wanted to confirm that the woman's family had been notified and had been fully informed before information was released to the media.