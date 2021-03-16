Body found in Grand River was missing Grand Haven-area man

BECKY VARGO, Grand Haven Tribune, Mich.
·1 min read

Mar. 15—POLKTON TWP. — Police have identified the body of man that was recovered Saturday afternoon from the Grand River in Ottawa County's Polkton Township.

Following an autopsy, police released the man's identity as 36-year-old Thomas Jeremiah Kasack of Grand Haven Township.

Police said Kasack was homeless at the time of his disappearance in November 2020.

Divers from the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office pulled the body from the water after it was discovered at about 6 p.m. Saturday in the 6300 block of Leonard Road. The autopsy was performed Monday.

Kasack was reported missing on Nov. 13. He was last seen walking on Lake Michigan Drive at about 8 a.m. the prior day, according to Capt. Jake Sparks of the Sheriff's Office.

Previous efforts to locate Kasack on land and by air with the assistance of a Michigan State Police helicopter were unsuccessful.

Sparks said foul play is not suspected, but the incident does remain under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office, or Silent Observer at 877-887-4536, or leave a tip online at mosotips.com.

You may contact Becky Vargo at

bvargo@grandhaventribune.com.

