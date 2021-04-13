Body found in Great Miami River identified as missing Middletown woman

Apr. 12—A body found on the banks of the Great Miami River in Middletown this afternoon has been identified as that of a woman with dementia reported missing in the city on Sunday.

Deborah Riley, 72, was found dead after police received a call about a body found floating in the river.

Middletown police Chief David Birk said the body was found at about Ninth Avenue while officers and detectives were searching the river today. They also used a drone and K-9 unit to find the body.

About 10 units were on the scene investigating, and the Butler County Coroner's Office arrived at about 3 p.m. By about 3:45 p.m., most officials had cleared the scene.

Riley left her home on Lincoln Street in Middletown around 11:30 p.m. Saturday and did not return, her family told police. Middletown police issued an Endangering Missing Adult Alert for her on Sunday before her body was found Monday.

According to a police report, her son went to check on her on Saturday night, and when he went back on Sunday morning, the house was empty, and the front door had been shut and locked. Riley was gone, and he reported her missing at the police department.