Body found in New Hampshire river identified as man missing since January

A body that was found in a river in New Hampshire has been identified as a young man who was reported missing earlier this year, authorities announced Monday.

Officers responding to a report of a person in the Merrimack River on the morning of April 13 spoke with a boater who had spotted a body face down in the water, according to the Nashua Police Department.

Divers pulled the person from the water and emergency crews pronounced them dead at the scene.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner and detectives later identified the victim as 24-year-old Victor Varela Colindres, police said. He had been reported as a missing person to the Nashua Police Department in January 2023.

The death does not appear suspicious in nature at this time, authorities noted.

Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Nashua police at 603-589-1665.

An investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

