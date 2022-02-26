Body found in Hampton believed to be missing man

Feb. 26—A body found in Hampton Harbor on Friday is feared to be that of a man reported missing Friday morning.

On Friday morning, Hampton police asked for the public's help finding Hampton resident Roland "Kenny" Beaudry, 52, who was last seen Friday morning on Tuttle Avenue in Hampton, a street that dead-ends just a few yards from the harbor.

In a news release Saturday, state police said they worked with New Hampshire Fish and Game and Hampton police searched with police dogs, and did not find Beaudry.

On Saturday morning, the state police marine patrol searched Hampton Harbor, state police said. Just after 9 a.m., a resident of Harbor Road, a few blocks south of Tuttle Avenue, called police to say there was a body on the beach, and police said the body matched the description of Beaudry.

The Office of The Chief Medical Examiner will positively identify the man, and determine how he died.

A silver alert for Beaudry cancelled late Saturday afternoon, but state and local police did not say if that was because Beaudry had been found alive, or if the body had been identified.