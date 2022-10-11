Body found hidden in closet, Missouri police say. ‘Jane Doe’ had been tied up, beaten

A body was found hidden in a closet while police were investigating a report of a “missing person at risk,” according to authorities in Missouri.

Officers responded to the home in north Columbia at about 3:40 p.m. Monday, Oct. 10, according to a news release from the police department.

“At the scene, officers located the body of a female victim concealed in a closet,” police said. “There was evidence that the victim was restrained and had suffered severe blunt force trauma to the head.”

Because of her severe injuries, authorities said they were unable to confirm her identity.

Police said they do know who lives in the home, and they “have a good idea of who the victim is.” But until her identity is confirmed, authorities are referring to her as “Jane Doe.”

Adam A. Conner, 37, of Columbia, has been arrested in connection to the case, police said. He faces charges of second-degree murder, armed criminal action and tampering with physical evidence.

An investigation is ongoing.

“We want to thank members of the community for coming forward with information on this case, as well as for their patience as we continue working to identify Jane Doe,” police said.

Columbia is in central Missouri, about 125 miles east of Kansas City.

