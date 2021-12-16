Body found in Hillsborough River, Tampa police say

The Tampa Police Department is investigating a death after a body was reported floating in the Hillsborough River Thursday afternoon, the agency said in a news release.

Police received a call around 2:30 p.m. to report a body floating in the river near the 6600 block of North Riviera Manor Drive. Around 4 p.m., the department’s Marine Unit recovered the man’s body.

Investigators said foul play is not suspected, based on preliminary information, but results from the medical examiner’s report are pending.

This is a developing story. Stay with tampabay.com for updates.