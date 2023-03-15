Body found at Hilo Bay, foul play not suspected

Mar. 14—Hawaii island police are investigating this morning's discovery of a body on the shoreline just outside of Hilo Bay.

Shortly after 6 a.m., South Hilo patrol officers and Hawaii Fire Department personnel responded to the shoreline area just west of the Bayshore Towers after a caller reported observing a body at water's edge, according to police. HFD's helicopter immediately located the lifeless body and brought it to higher ground, a Hawaii Police Department news release said.

The victim appeared to be a local male in his late 40s or early 50s, police said, and officials are hoping to learn his identity through fingerprints. The man was transported to the Hilo Medical Center and pronounced dead at 7:46 a.m.

There were no immediate indications of foul play, according to the news release. An autopsy has been scheduled for later this week to determine the exact cause of death.

Police are asking anyone with information on the incidents to call the police department's nonemergency number at 808-935-3311 or contact Detective Casey Cabral of the Area I Criminal Investigation Section at 808-961-2384 or email Casey.Cabral@hawaiicounty.gov.