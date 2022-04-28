Body found after home destroyed by fire early Wednesday in Waupaca County town of Harrison

HARRISON - The body of a person was found after a house fire early Wednesday on Waupaca County P, according to the sheriff's office.

The Waupaca County Sheriff's Office received a call 2:18 a.m. about a house engulfed in flames. Emergency responders arrived to find that the house had already collapsed and were told someone may have been in the residence at the time of the fire, the sheriff's office said. Deputy state fire marshals responded to the fire and found the body.

The sheriff's office has not identified the victim, and the fire remains under investigation.

