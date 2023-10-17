Body found in homeless encampment behind Walmart in Bellingham, police investigating

An unidentified body was found in an illegal homeless encampment located on private property southeast of the corner of E. Stuart and Deemer roads, behind the Walmart on Guide Meridian, according to Bellingham Police.

Bellingham Police received a call about the body at around 5 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 14.

Police found the body in the encampment near a structure made of wood and tarps, according to police spokeswoman Lt. Claudia Murphy.

The body was that of a man with no personal identification.

The cause of death is unknown but will be determined by the Whatcom County Medical Examiner’s Office.

An investigation is underway.