Body found; homicide suspected

Jan. 27—HIGH POINT — Police are investigating the death of a man whose body was found in the road as a homicide.

High Point Police Department officers received a report about the body, which was found at the dead-end intersection of Lakewood Drive and Futrelle Drive near Oak Hollow Mall, about 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Police released no details about the man except that he was Black. No information about whether he had any injuries was released.

Police said no other information would be released pending notification of the man's family and further investigation.