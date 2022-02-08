Body found at house fire in Clovis. It’s a ‘suspicious’ incident, sheriff’s office says

Investigators were on the scene of a fatal fire Tuesday morning in the Tarpey Village area of Clovis that’s being treated as suspicious, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

The house was in the 4500 block of North Argyle Avenue near Gettysburg and Sunnyside avenues, where sheriff’s and Fresno County fire investigators were on scene.

The sheriff’s office considered the incident as “suspicious,” department spokesman Tony Botti said.