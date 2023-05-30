Body found in Illinois River on Memorial Day, Peoria police say

A man's body was found partially submerged in the Illinois River on Memorial Day.

The Peoria Police Department responded to a call concerning a body in the water at the riverfront near 300 S.W. Water St. around 2:43 p.m. Monday, May 29.

Peoria Fire Department Marine 1 members launched their boat to recover the body, discovering an adult male who was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The Peoria County Coroner will release the victim's identity and the cause of death when the information becomes available.

If you have any information about this case, please call the Peoria Police Department at (309) 673-4521, or call anonymously at Tip411 or Crime Stoppers at (309) 673-9000.

Chris Sims is a digital producer for the Journal Star. Follow him on Twitter: @ChrisFSims.

This article originally appeared on Journal Star: Peoria police pull dead body from Illinois River on Memorial Day