Body found in Indiana identified as Troy homicide victim

Apr. 18—A body found in Indiana Friday has been identified as a 25-year-old Troy man who was reportedly killed by his roommate.

Troy police Chief Shawn McKinney confirmed Monday Easton Ho's body was located in Randolph County, Indiana.

Bail was set at $1.5 million for Ho's roommate Sean Christopher Higgins, 25, of Troy, last week. He's facing aggravated murder, abuse of a corpse, tampering with evidence, theft and receiving stolen property charges.

The charges filed against Higgins alleged he caused the death of Ho with prior calculation, altered or destroyed evidence, stole Ho 's car and had his credit card. The abuse of a corpse charge alleged the cutting off of "the dead victim's thumb and keeping it to access and use the victim's cell phone."

Troy police reached out to Randolph County Sheriff's Department on Friday after Higgins reportedly told police where he disposed of Ho's body. The sheriff's department discovered a body near a bridge and evidence consistent with what Troy police said, according to the sheriff's office.

The investigation began Thursday after Ho's roommates reported he was missing from their Glory Circle apartment.

They told police Ho's car, suitcase and a mattress were also missing and his glasses and shoes left behind, according to the incident report.

"Roommates of ... Ho reported that he had sent strange texts to them at 2:45 a.m. and failed to show up at work that morning in Miamisburg," McKinney said. Police reportedly believe Higgins sent the texts.

Officers found Ho's vehicle in Kettering Thursday evening with blood inside, according to a police report.