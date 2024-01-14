Body found inside blazing vehicle prompts investigation, California cops say

A vehicle fire resulted in the discovery of a body inside the scorched vehicle, California sheriff’s officials reported.

Deputies responded to reports of a vehicle on fire in Palmdale around 2:20 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 13, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

After Los Angeles County Fire Department firefighters extinguished the flames, they discovered a body inside the vehicle, deputies said.

Arson investigators are looking into the fire, while homicide detectives are investigating the body, officials said. The medical examiner will determine the identity and cause of death.

Investigators ask anyone with information to call 323-890-5500 or leave an anonymous tip at 800-222-8477.

Palmdale is about 60 miles north of Los Angeles.

