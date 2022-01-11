Body found inside burnt Kansas City home; police investigation underway

Police are investigating the death of a person whose body was found inside a house that caught fire on New Year’s Eve, a police spokesman said.

Officers were called to the house just after 10 p.m. Monday near East 29th Street and and Elmwood Avenue on reports that a body had been found inside, said Sgt. Jacob Becchina, a spokesman for the Kansas City Police Department.

Detectives have started an investigation into the person’s death, Becchina said.

Jorge Arcila told FOX4 that he had found the body and called police. Arcila said his friend had been homeless and had been living inside the house with two others when it caught fire on New Year’s Eve.

Two people made it out safety, Arcila said. He went searching for his friend after losing contact.

Anyone with information about the man’s death is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (4877).