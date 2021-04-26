Body found inside crashed car in Tulare County, deputies say

When deputies arrived, they found the driver dead inside the car. Evidence has authorities believing that a shooting happened before the crash.

Video Transcript

- New tonight. The Hillary County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide after a body was found inside a crashed car. Deputies say they responded to a rollover crash near road 156 and Avenue 280 and Farmersville around 3:00 this afternoon.

When deputies arrived, they found the driver dead inside the car. But authorities say there is evidence that a shooting happened before the crash. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Tulare County Sheriff's Office.

