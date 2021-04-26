Body found inside crashed car in Tulare County, deputies say

Axios
Earth Day may have passed, but we can all appreciate a little green space. Here are five cool houses for sale with great yards. 116 30th St. W — $275,000Why we love it: This bungalow has a lush front yard, and room for a garden around back. Neighborhood: River DistrictRealtor: Margaret Hess at RedfinSpecs: 3 beds, 2 baths, 1,264 square feetNotable features: Bungalow style, paver walk up, brick fireplace. Courtesy of Redfin10521 Orange Grove Drive — $400,000Why we love it: The star of this thoughtfully updated ranch is the backyard. It features a covered patio (with a ceiling fan), tons of tropical greenery and a mini waterfall/pond. Neighborhood: Original CarrollwoodRealtor: Robbie Henderson, III at Keller Williams Realty South TampaSpecs: 3 beds, 2 baths, 1,876 square feetNotable features: Ranch layout, community park, beach, and lake access. Courtesy of Robbie Henderson Courtesy of Robbie Henderson1705 S. School Ave. — $950,000Why we love it: Looking for your modern dream home? This might be it. Multiple rooms have giant windows that overlook the gorgeous pool and greenery.Neighborhood: Sarasota (Loma Linda Park)Realtor: Brandi Furlan at Keller Williams Classic GroupSpecs: 3 beds, 2 baths, 1,794 square feetNotable features: Modern design, pool, concrete floors. Courtesy of Brandi Furlan Courtesy of Brandi Furlan Courtesy of Brandi Furlan5126 W. Neptune Way — $1,399,000Why we love it: This classic colonial has a screened-in porch, pool and spa, and tropical landscaping that overlooks Lake Neptune.Neighborhood: Beach ParkRealtor: Mike Wheaton and Myah Luper at Coastal Properties GroupSpecs: 4 beds, 3.5 baths, 3,359 square feetNotable features: Spacious layout, mature landscaping, pool and spa. Courtesy of Myah Luper Courtesy of Myah Luper1927 Cove Lane — $1,600,000Why we love it: Some highlights of this Victorian beauty include its curb appeal, expansive lawn and front porch, sunroom, Neighborhood: Clearwater (Bellair Cove)Realtor: Judy Lazanis at Coastal Properties GroupSpecs: 4 beds, 4.5 baths, 6,582 square feetNotable features: Southern charm, tons of space, half-acre yard leading to dock and water. ©2021 Google/Google Street View