Body found inside mysterious handmade casket dropped off at Oregon cemetery, cops say

A wooden handmade casket was left at an Oregon cemetery, a sheriff’s department said.

The casket was found behind a tree in a remote cemetery near Harrisburg on March 31, the Lynn County Sheriff’s Office said in an April 5 news release.

Deputies received a call of a “suspicious” casket, the department said.

A man’s body was found inside of it, deputies said. The man has not yet been identified.

He was estimated to be 30-60 years old and 350 pounds with brown and gray hair. The man also had a “healed surgery scar” on his lower back, deputies said.

The investigation is ongoing. The medical examiner is working to identify the man and his cause of death.

“There were no obvious signs of trauma to the body,” the sheriff’s office said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 541-967-3950.

