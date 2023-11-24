Body found inside parked car near Apple Valley Fire station

On Black Friday, sheriff’s officials conducted an investigation after a body was found inside a Chevrolet hatchback parked in front of an Apple Valley fire station.

That morning, sheriff’s officials were seen inspecting a dark gray Chevrolet hatchback with a Nevada license plate and an autumn arrangement on its front grill.

The vehicle was located in front of Apple Valley Fire Station No. 4 at 12143 Kiowa Road, next to the Circle K/76 gas station and north of Bear Valley Road.

Witnesses told the Daily Press that before dawn, sheriff’s officials found a dead person inside the vehicle directly in front of the station.

Sheriff’s officials at the scene spoke with the Daily Press, but did not offer details about the “ongoing investigation.”

Inside the vehicle, Little Tree air fresheners hung from the rear view mirror over the steering wheel that sported a San Francisco 49ers and happy face sticker. A fox-patterned child’s blanket was also seen lying on the driver’s seat.

Sheriff’s investigators were also seen interviewing nearby residents and employees at adjacent businesses.

Anyone with any information about the investigation is asked to call the Apple Valley sheriff’s station at 760-240-7400 or sheriff’s dispatch at 760-956-5001. Callers wishing to remain anonymous can contact the We-Tip Hotline at 800-78CRIME (27463) or wetip.com.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.

