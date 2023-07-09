Body found inside vehicle at busy shopping center, Atlanta police say

The Atlanta Police Department has launched an investigation after a body was found inside a vehicle.

On Sunday, Atlanta police said officers were called to the 500 block of Cascade Avenue.

The address appears to be the Kroger Shopping Center.

Police did confirm to Channel 2 Action News that a man was found dead inside a parked vehicle.

The person’s age or identity was not released. Officials did not provide the make or model of the vehicle.

Investigators did not release details at the time on the cause of death. The investigation is ongoing.

