Wichita police are investigating after a lifeless body was found inside a vehicle in west Wichita on Sunday.

The discovery was reported shortly after 11 a.m. in the 900 block of W. Central, a Sedgwick County Emergency Communications supervisor said.

The location of the incident is near the Keeper of the Plains, a map shows.

It is unknown how the person died or how long they have been in the car. The incident remains under investigation.