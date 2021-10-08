A body was found on Interstate-595 in Broward. Deputies say it’s a homicide

A homicide investigation is underway after a body was found on Interstate-595 in Davie early Friday.

The body was found around 1:30 a.m. on the eastbound shoulder of the interstate near Hiatus Road, according to the Broward County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators are treating the death as a homicide. The sheriff’s office has not said how the person died.

Helicopter video taken by WSVN shows evidence markers scattered around the body.

Anyone with information that can help with the investigation is asked to call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS

