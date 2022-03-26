Body found by jogger in Cumberland County identified as missing Stedman man

Robert Fortner was last seen Jan. 17 leaving his Stedman home. On March 26, the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office announced that a body found on March 17 was that of Fortner.

A body found by a jogger on a dirt path in rural Cumberland County on March 17 has been identified as that of a Stedman man who had been missing since January.

The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office announced that the remains of 46-year-old Robert Fortner were found in the woods in the area of 2787 Evans Dairy Road around 6:45 p.m. that evening. Fortner's identity was confirmed Friday by the North Carolina Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

More crime news: Charge upgraded to murder in fatal Fayetteville DWI wreck

Fortner's cause of the death remains under investigation.

Cumberland County Sheriff's deputies are searching for 24-year-old Jeffery Edward Beal, Jr. and 31-year-old Ryan Ashley Stewart, both of Fayetteville, in connection with the disappearance of 46-year-old Robert Fortner, whose body was found off a dirt path on March 17.

The day after the body was found, the sheriff's office announced it was seeking two men in connection with Fortner's disappearance: Jeffery Edward Beal Jr., 24, and Ryan Ashley Stewart, 31. The two men were seen operating Fortner's 2009 red Toyota Camry in the days following his disappearance.

Fortner had been missing since Jan. 17. His mother reported him missing the following day.

Local county news: 'A great man': Cumberland County remembers former Sheriff Earl "Moose" Butler

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Beal or Stewart is asked to contact Cumberland County Sheriff's Office Major Crimes Sgt. J. McLeod at 910-677-5563 or Crimestoppers at 910-483-TIPS (8477).

Jacob Pucci writes on food, restaurants and business. Contact him by email at jpucci@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter at @jacobpucci or on Facebook. Like talking food? Join our Fayetteville Foodies Facebook group and sign up for our Fayetteville Foodies newsletter.

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: Body found in Cumberland County is missing man Robert Fortner