Body found at Jungle Trail in Indian River County; death investigation underway

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY — A child found the body of what law enforcement officials said appeared to be a middle-aged man on the shore of the Indian River Lagoon Wednesday along a popular wilderness trail.

Around 1 p.m. crime scene investigators were sent to the north end of Jungle Trail on Orchid Island where the body was discovered, an Indian River County Sheriff’s Office official said.

The 7-mile unpaved road stretches north to south along the Indian River Lagoon beginning south of the Sebastian Inlet and ends south of County Road 510 in Wabasso on State Road A1A.

“The body was located around 10:30 this morning by a bystander,” said Lt. Joe Abollo.

The child, whose age was not given, called 911 after finding the man’s body was on the north end of the trail, he said.

Detectives were working Wednesday afternoon to determine the cause of death and if foul play was involved.

“It’s actually really thick back there on the north end of Jungle Trail,” Abollo said. “It could be a fisherman, or someone taking a dip in the water.”

So far, in December, at least two bodies have been found in or near wooded areas in the county and officials believed both were local homeless men.

Abollo said he did not believe the area where the body was found Wednesday was regularly frequented by homeless people.

Corey Arwood is a breaking news reporter for TCPalm. Follow Corey on Twitter @coreyarwood, or reach him by phone at 772-978-2246.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Body found at Jungle Trail, Indian River Lagoon; death investigation underway