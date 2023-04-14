Body found in Kansas River was Kansas City, Kansas man reported missing weeks ago: Police

The body pulled from the Kansas River in Kansas City, Kansas, on Thursday was that of a man whose family had reported him missing three weeks before, according to police.

In a news release Friday, police identified the man as 29-year-old Verlon Timms Jr. of Kansas City, Kansas. He was reported missing on March 24, said Nancy Chartrand, a department spokeswoman.

Detectives continued to investigate the circumstances surrounding the death and had yet to determine how he died. Chartrand said final autopsy results were pending.

Kansas City, Kansas police continued to ask anyone with information about their investigation to contact police through the anonymous TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.