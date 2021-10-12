Body found in Kent Drive pond identified

Oct. 11—A body discovered in a pond off Kent Drive has been identified as a Florida man, according to police.

According to Calhoun Police Chief Tony Pyle, the body of a male was found floating nude in the pond near a residential area by Sunday morning.

The body, which appeared to have "been there a day or two," according to Pyle, was identified as 18-year-old Michael Anthony Finnegan.

Finnegan, a Florida resident, had been staying at a residence on Baxter Road, according to police.

He was eventually identified by family members via a social media post made by the Calhoun Police Department Sunday showing a partially clothed man caught on security camera footage.

Authorities are still working to determine the nature of Finnegan's death and the detail surrounding the incident.