Body found in the kitchen area of a Key West restaurant. What police are saying so far

A man’s body was found in the kitchen area of a Key West restaurant early Tuesday morning, police said.

Officers got a call about the body found inside the Nine One Five Restaurant and Bar, 915 Duval St., shortly before 1:30 a.m., said Alyson Crean, Key West police spokeswoman.

Police have not released the 52-year-old man’s name. Crean said that it did not appear that foul play was involved.

A telephone message left with Nine One Five was not immediately returned.