Body found in Lake Erie near downtown Cleveland pier

CLEVELAND (WJW) — A body was found in the water near a downtown Cleveland pier Sunday afternoon, the Cleveland Division of Fire confirmed to FOX 8.

Emergency responders were first called out to the North Coast Harbor area just before 4 p.m. for reports a person was possibly spotted in Lake Erie. A body was located about 15 feet from the pier near the Steamship William S. Mather Museum, firefighters said.

The body was recovered by the U.S. Coast Guard and an investigation is now underway by the fire department and Cleveland police.

Investigators are not yet releasing any information on the victim.

No further information has been released at this time. Check back for updates on this developing story.

