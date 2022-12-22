Body found in Lake Worth; cause of death under investigation, Fort Worth police say

A body was found in Lake Worth on Thursday morning, according to Fort Worth police.

Shortly before 9:30 a.m., a 911 caller reported possibly seeing the body of a person in the lake.

Fort Worth police spokesperson Officer Jimmy Pollozani confirmed to the Star-Telegram that a dead body had been found and that crime-scene and homicide investigators were on the scene.

The identity, age and gender of the person have not been made public. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the cause and manner of death, according to Pollozani.