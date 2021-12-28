After body found in Lancaster, SC, coroner and police investigating

A body was found Tuesday morning in Lancaster, officials said.

The body was found off Woodland Drive in the northwestern part of the city, according to Lancaster city and county emergency officials.

Lancaster police officers were on scene Tuesday morning. The investigation remains ongoing but there does not appear to be any foul play in the death, said Kayla Vaughan, spokesperson for the Lancaster Police Department.

No other information about the investigation was available.

Officials with the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office said they were dispatched to the scene around 8 a.m.

The identity and gender of the person found has not been released.

