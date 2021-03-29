Body found in Mahanoy Twp. identified

Mar. 29—MAHANOY CITY — A body discovered in a wooded area of Mahanoy Twp. late Friday night has been identified as a man last seen on Valentine's Day.

Schuylkill County Deputy Coroner David Truskowsky, Mahanoy City, said he pronounced Michael Startzel, 36, of Mahanoy City, dead at 8:20 p.m. at the scene about 100 yards into the woods from the intersection of Route 54 and East End Avenue, the Vulcan Hill.

Startzel had been reported missing shortly after the day he was last seen and has been the subject of a search by family members and friends.

State police from the Frackville station, along with state police criminal investigators and a Forensic Services Unit, spent hours at the scene Friday night collecting evidence in the event the death would later be determined to be suspicious or criminal.

Mahanoy Twp. Police Chief Brandon Alexander said he received a report about a body found and subsequently turned the case over to state police.

Alexander said the body was discovered by a person who was hiking in the area.

Schuylkill County Coroner Dr. David J. Moylan III said a CAT scan of the remains was competed Saturday morning at Simon Kramer Cancer Institute, New Philadelphia, and that a complete autopsy will be performed Tuesday morning in Dauphin County.

Moylan referred all other questions to the state police.

Truskowsky, however, said the death is not suspicious.

Mahanoy Twp. and Mahanoy City police assisted at the scene until state police investigators arrived.

