Body found in Mahanoy Twp. identified

Standard-Speaker, Hazleton, Pa.
·1 min read

Mar. 29—MAHANOY CITY — A body discovered in a wooded area of Mahanoy Twp. late Friday night has been identified as a man last seen on Valentine's Day.

Schuylkill County Deputy Coroner David Truskowsky, Mahanoy City, said he pronounced Michael Startzel, 36, of Mahanoy City, dead at 8:20 p.m. at the scene about 100 yards into the woods from the intersection of Route 54 and East End Avenue, the Vulcan Hill.

Startzel had been reported missing shortly after the day he was last seen and has been the subject of a search by family members and friends.

State police from the Frackville station, along with state police criminal investigators and a Forensic Services Unit, spent hours at the scene Friday night collecting evidence in the event the death would later be determined to be suspicious or criminal.

Mahanoy Twp. Police Chief Brandon Alexander said he received a report about a body found and subsequently turned the case over to state police.

Alexander said the body was discovered by a person who was hiking in the area.

Schuylkill County Coroner Dr. David J. Moylan III said a CAT scan of the remains was competed Saturday morning at Simon Kramer Cancer Institute, New Philadelphia, and that a complete autopsy will be performed Tuesday morning in Dauphin County.

Moylan referred all other questions to the state police.

Truskowsky, however, said the death is not suspicious.

Mahanoy Twp. and Mahanoy City police assisted at the scene until state police investigators arrived.

— frank andruscavage

Recommended Stories

  • How the American SPACs rocket has failed to take off in Europe

    STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - "I get an email almost every morning from some SPAC seller telling me to do a SPAC with them," said Johnny Boufarhat, CEO of Hopin, a virtual events platform. Instead, Boufarhat said he wants his London-based company, which is valued at $5.65 billion, to be ready for a traditional initial public offering (IPO) later this year or in 2022. Hopin is one of several leading European startups, also including Europe's most valuable fintech startup Klarna, that told Reuters they are steering clear of SPACs, or special-purpose acquisition companies, the hot new method of floating a company that has taken the American tech world by storm.

  • Exxon, Chevron take a slow walk on the path to U.S. shale recovery

    Exxon Mobil and Chevron Corp have scaled back activity dramatically in the top U.S. shale oil field, where just a year ago the two companies were dominating in the high-desert landscape. The cautious approach of the two largest U.S. oil companies is a major reason domestic oil production has been slow to rebound since prices crashed during pandemic lockdowns in 2020. The share of drilling activity by Exxon and Chevron in the Permian Basin oil field in Texas and New Mexico dropped to less than 5% this month from 28% last spring, according to data from Rystad Energy.

  • Jury to hear opening arguments in Derek Chauvin trial for George Floyd's death

    A jury will gather on Monday to hear whether the deadly arrest of George Floyd, which ignited a global protest movement ten months ago, amounts to murder as opening arguments commence in the trial of former Minneapolis policeman Derek Chauvin. Over two weeks of jury selection, many jurors told Hennepin County District Judge Peter Cahill and the lawyers on each side that they recognized the scrutiny their deliberations would come under, not least by those who view the trial as a reckoning for how Black people are policed in the United States. The service was held in a church a few blocks east of where Chauvin, who was white, was caught on a bystander's video, with his knee on the neck of Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man.

  • Two cats dumped in woodland after being mutilated in ‘monstrous’ attack

    A cat had its ears and tail cut off, and another was stabbed in the back.

  • How this small town of 16,000 near the US-Canada border has given out 50,000 vaccines

    Some New Yorkers desperate for vaccine appointments trekked to a town called Potsdam, an unlikely player in the state's fight against the virus.

  • What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

    The number of COVID-19 patients in France's intensive care units has risen to a new high for this year, health ministry data showed on Sunday, as 41 hospital doctors in the Paris region signed an article in the newspaper Le Journal du Dimanche warning that they might soon have to start choosing between patients for emergency treatment. Scientists have argued that the government's partial lockdown measures targeting high-infection zones like Paris are inadequate faced with fast-spreading coronavirus variants. India has reported on Monday its worst single-day increase in COVID-19 cases since October, taking the tally to more than 12 million for the first time ever.

  • Teens charged in hijacking, crash killing Uber Eats driver in Washington, DC

    Two teenage girls are in custody after an Uber Eats driver was killed during a hijacking in Washington, D.C. The driver was identified as Mohammad Anwar, an immigrant who lived in Springfield, Virginia, according to NBC4 Washington. Anwar was working in the city’s southeastern quadrant when the girls, ages 13 and 15, approached him and brandished a stun gun.

  • Elton John Says He Recorded ‘Something With Metallica’ During Lockdown

    It looks like there's a Metallica and Elton John collaboration in the works. During the most recent episode of his Apple Music 1 show Rocket Hour, John told guest SG Lewis that he recorded "something" with the rock legends. "I've just done something with Metallica, he divulged. "During this lockdown period, I've been working with Gorillaz and…

  • Student tortured by gang who made him hand over life savings in 22-hour kidnap ordeal

    Zakariya Osman, 25, and Harris Saqib, 24, were handed prison sentences totalling 50 years at Leeds Crown Court .

  • New Abu Dhabi plant to make COVID-19 vaccine from China's Sinopharm

    DUBAI (Reuters) -A new factory in Abu Dhabi will start manufacturing a COVID-19 vaccine from Chinese pharmaceutical giant Sinopharm later this year under a joint venture between Sinopharm and Abu Dhabi-based technology company Group 42 (G42). The project is an expansion of Chinese diplomacy in the Gulf region and helps the United Arab Emirates' quest to diversify its economy away from hydrocarbon production. The plant, which is being built in the Khalifa Industrial Zone of Abu Dhabi (KIZAD), will have a production capacity of 200 million doses a year with three filling lines and five automated packaging lines, a statement from the joint venture said on Monday.

  • 'There's a reason why … (GOP has) tried to make it harder for people to vote': Silver

    538's Nate Silver on whether GOP voting laws will make life harder for Democrats.

  • How the NBA trade deadline's biggest deals reshaped the playoff picture

    Many NBA teams made impact moves at the trade deadline. How that reshaped the playoff picture with seven weeks remaining in the regular season.

  • 2 teen girls, 13 and 15, have been charged with carjacking and killing an Uber Eats driver in DC

    The victim's family said 66-year-old Mohammad Anwar had been making an Uber Eats delivery when the deadly attack occurred.

  • Krispy Kreme CEO defends free doughnuts offer to those vaccinated: 'If folks don't want to visit a donut shop, they don't have to.'

    Krispy Kreme's CEO defended the company's offer of a free doughnut a day to people get the COVID vaccine after a social media backlash.

  • Here’s what tax hikes could mean for the stock market as Biden pushes infrastructure plan

    President Joe Biden is expected to push for tax hikes to partially pay for trillions in infrastructure spending. Here's what stock-market investors should keep in mind.

  • Brisbane lockdown: Australian city to shut down over seven cases

    The Australian city of about two million people is to enter a snap three-day lockdown.

  • Massive ship blocking the Suez Canal has been freed

    After being stuck since Tuesday, the Ever Given is now afloat, Bloomberg News reported.

  • Suez Canal Authority says stranded ship partially refloated

    A massive container ship blocking Egypt's Suez Canal for nearly a week has been partially refloated, the Suez Canal Authority (SCA) said, raising hopes the busy waterway will soon be reopened. The 400-metre (430-yard) long Ever Given became jammed diagonally across a southern section of the canal in high winds early last Tuesday, halting shipping traffic on the shortest shipping route between Europe and Asia. After further dredging and excavation over the weekend, efforts by rescue workers from the SCA and a team from Dutch firm Smit Salvage worked to free the ship using tug boats in the early hours of Monday, two marine and shipping sources said.

  • It's official: Andre Drummond signs with Lakers

    The Lakers have agreed to terms with free-agent center Andre Drummond, who is one of the top rebounders in the NBA and was bought out Friday by the Cavaliers.

  • Ex-Gov. Andrew Cuomo aide was asked to sing 'Danny Boy' for him in 2019, attorney says

    One of Gov. Andrew Cuomo's former aides was asked to sing "Danny Boy" for him in 2019, her lawyer told the USA TODAY Network last week.