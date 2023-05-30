Body found after man crashes ATV into pond and never resurfaces, Texas officials say

A man died after crashing an ATV into a pond at an off-road park in Texas, officials say.

The incident happened at Xtreme Off Road Park & Beach, near Crosby, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said in a May 29 tweet.

The man crashed, went underwater and never resurfaced, Gonzalez said. Authorities recovered his body later in the day.

Witnesses say the man drove about 50 yards into a pond when the four-wheeler overturned, and he sank beneath the surface, police told KHOU.

The man was being chased by a family member, investigators told KPRC.

“So, I came over here and as soon as I got here, we heard there was somebody still out there, so what happened was I jumped in,” witness Lionel Palomares told KHOU, adding that a woman was also helping him search for the man. “It’s heartbreaking, especially in a place like this where you come to have fun and you expect to go home ... sometimes it doesn’t happen.”

Crosby is roughly 25 miles northeast of downtown Houston.