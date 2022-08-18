Body found matches missing man who jumped from 'Jaws Bridge,' state police say

EDGARTOWN — The body of a young man found on Thursday matches the description of one of the two brothers who were reported missing after jumping off the "Jaws Bridge" on Sunday evening, state police say.

At approximately 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, a shellfisherman reported finding the body of an adult man on the western edge of Sengekontacket Pond in Oak Bluffs, state police spokesman David Procopio said in a statement.

The body matched the description of Tavaughn Bulgin, 21, who rescuers have been searching for since his disappearance Sunday night after jumping off the "Jaws Bridge" that connects Edgartown and Oak Bluffs.

The search for the missing men began late Sunday night

The police began searching Sunday night around midnight when Edgartown Police requested help from state police to search for two young men who jumped into the water from the bridge.

The young men, who were later identified as brothers Tavaris and Tavaughn Bulgin, 26 and 21 of Jamaica, did not surface after jumping, according to state police.

"Four people last night jumped off the bridge. Two of them were rescued by a local fire department after a 911 caller expressed concern about the four individuals who went into the water," Adam Sansoucie of the U.S. Coast Guard Station Woods Hole said on Monday morning.

In Woods Hole, the Coast Guard received the initial notification around 11:20 p.m. on Sunday night, he said.

"Two were not rescued last night. One was seen about 200 feet offshore going under the water and not resurfacing. The searches from that point have been nonstop," Sansoucie said on Monday morning.

State police called in boats and aircraft. Local police and firefighters searched for the men until about 3:30 a.m. on Monday, according to updates from state police. State police divers were brought to the island to resume the search Monday morning.

On Monday morning, the body of Tavaris Bulgin was recovered by authorities.

As of Thursday, there is no further information available, state police said.

What is the "Jaws Bridge"?

The "Jaws Bridge" is officially titled the American Legion Memorial Bridge, located on Beach Road. It connects Edgartown and Oak Bluffs. It is illegal to jump off of the bridge, Sansoucie said.

Jumping from the bridge is a popular pastime for youth and people visiting the Vineyard, state police spokesman Procopio said in an Aug.16 statement.

The Bulgin brothers mourned by community

Two GoFundMe fundraisers for the Bulgin family — one started by Doug Abdelnour, owner of the Oak Bluffs restaurant Nomans where the two worked this summer, and the other by Marsha Nadine of Brooklyn, New York — have already raised over $180,000 dollars combined.

"Tavaris and Tavaughn left an impression on everyone they met — at 26 and 21 years old, their bright smiles, charismatic personalities, unshakeable faith and unrelenting positive attitude made them an absolute joy to be around," Abdelnour said in the fundraiser's description. "Both boys were destined to make an impact in every community they served and every endeavor they pursued."

"Tavaris and Tavaughn Bulgin are two of the most humble and genuine young men and this awful tragedy has claimed the lives of these two loving souls," Nadine said in the fundraiser's description.

