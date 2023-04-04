Body found in McDowell County

Apr. 4—WELCH — Deputies with the McDowell County Sheriff's Office are asking for the public's assistance in the investigation of a death reported in the Beartown area.

"We are currently investigating a death that occurred in the Beartown area," investigators said in a statement issued Sunday.

People who have any information about anything they may have observed or captured on video surveillance systems on Friday, March 31 and into the early morning hours of Saturday, April 1 are being asked to send the sheriff's office a private message or contact the office at 304-436-8523.

Sheriff James Muncy declined to release any additional information Monday. Deputy D.T. Martin said the sheriff's office was "investigating a suspicious death."

Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com