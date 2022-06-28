Body found in Medford irrigation ditch

Jun. 28—Medford police detectives and the Jackson County Medical Examiner are in the early stages of a death investigation after finding a man's body Tuesday in the center of town.

The body was reported at 8:41 a.m. in an irrigation canal in the 1000 block of Biddle Road, according to a news advisory from Medford police.

The identity of the man will be released after his next of kin are notified.

A medical examiner called to the scene found no obvious signs of trauma on the man's body. A forensic pathologist will determine the cause and manner of the man's death.