Body found in Menasha Channel is that of Wisconsin Dells woman, Winnebago County Sheriff's Office says

OSHKOSH — Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office has identified a body recovered from the Menasha Channel near the Racine Street bridge Oct. 1 as 36-year-old Carolyne Leonard of Wisconsin Dells.

The sheriff’s office said investigation into Leonard’s death is ongoing and no further details would be immediately released.

Contact Brandon Reid at 920-686-2984 or breid@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter at @breidHTRNews.

This article originally appeared on Oshkosh Northwestern: Body found in Menasha Channel in Winnebago County identified