Body found in Merrimack River in Nashua

Apr. 14—Nashua detectives are investigating the death of a person whose body was found face-down in the Merrimack River Friday morning.

The report of a body in the river came in from a boater at 11:10 a.m., according to a news release from Nashua police. The deceased individual was removed from the water by members of the New Hampshire Marine Patrol and Nashua police's dive unit.

Police said there were no obvious signs of foul play.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is assisting in identifying the individual, officials said.

Police are asking anyone with information about the case to contact the Crime Line at 603-589-1665.