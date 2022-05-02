Body found in middle of Alcorn County Road

May 1—CORINTH — The death of a man found dead in the middle of a county road early Sunday morning is being treated as a homicide.

A motorist discovered a body in County Road 182 in the Hopewell community, east of Corinth near the Tishomingo County line and called the Alcorn County Sheriff's Office around 4:15 a.m. Sunday May 1. The responding deputies and investigators discovered a black male with a gunshot wound deceased in the roadway.

The victim's identity has not been released and the case is being investigated as a homicide, according to Sheriff Ben Caldwell.

Anyone with information on this death is asked to call the Alcorn County Sheriff's Office at 662-286-5521 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-8477.

william.moore@djournal.com