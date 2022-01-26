Body found in Middle Oconee River identified as that of missing Athens man

Athens-Clarke police reported Wednesday that a body recovered in the Middle Oconee River was identified as Quavian Culver, who went missing in December.

A body recovered from the Middle Oconee River in Athens on Jan. 14 has been identified as that of Quavian Culver, who was reported missing in December, Athens-Clarke police said Wednesday.

Culver was reported missing on Dec. 18 by his mother and girlfriend, but he was last seen on surveillance video taken Dec. 13 at The Flats apartments on Sycamore Drive.

“We just got the identity confirmed this morning, but we are still awaiting a cause of death,” police Lt. Shaun Barnett said. “We don’t know how or necessarily when (he ended up in the river), but based on the level of decomposition, it's likely he had been in the water relatively close to the time he was reported missing.”

Culver, the father of three children and known by some by his nickname Drop, was last seen by his girlfriend at the home they shared on Spring Valley Road, when he told her he was going to his probation office appointment.

Culver never made that appointment, according to the police report.

The girlfriend told police at the time that Culver did not have a history of leaving for long periods of time without notifying anyone.

On Jan. 14, the Athens-Clarke Fire Department and police conducted a search along the Middle Oconee and located a body south of The Flats in an area of the river north of the Macon Highway bridge.

In late December, police said a jacket was found along a sandbar of the river, which family members identified as belonging to Culver.

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: Body found in river identified as that of Quavian Culver of Athens, GA