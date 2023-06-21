Body found in a Midlands yard and man’s neighbor is charged with murder, SC cops say

One man is dead and another is in jail following a Tuesday night shooting, according to the Sumter Police Department.

Levon Wilson, a 46-year-old Sumter resident, was killed, police said Wednesday in a news release.

At about 11 p.m., officers were called to Cheyne Street about an unresponsive man lying in the front yard of a home, according to the release. That’s near the intersection with Boulevard Road, about 2 miles from Prisma Health Tuomey hospital.

The man was identified as Wilson, and information gathered by investigators led them to arrest his Cheyne Street neighbor, 58-year-old George Gregory Anderson Sr., police said. There was no word about the information that connected Anderson to the shooting.

No other injuries were reported.

Anderson was taken to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center, where he was charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to the release. He also was served with an outstanding bench warrant in connection to an unrelated case, according to police.

Information about a motive was not available.

“It remains unclear what led to the shooting,” police said. “However, the men were not acquainted and there was no indication of a dispute before the incident.”

Despite the arrest, police continue to investigate the shooting. The Sumter County Coroner’s Office has scheduled an autopsy.